Zacks: Analysts Expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce $16.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $18.60 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $16.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $66.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $71.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.25 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $69.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 5.19%.

WNEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

In other news, Director Steven G. Richter bought 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,027.11. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,323 shares of company stock worth $75,143. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 326,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 41,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.32. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

