Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 91.23%.

KRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.31. 123,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,758. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $327.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.32. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In other news, CFO Robert Davis Ravnaas purchased 23,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,049.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas purchased 39,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $186,708.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,398.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

