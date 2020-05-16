Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will announce $554.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $616.10 million. Rev Group reported sales of $615.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

In other Rev Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,288 shares in the company, valued at $318,608.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rev Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,779,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after buying an additional 784,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 257,658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 1,191.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 139,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,003,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 114,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 406,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 368,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $332.74 million, a P/E ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 2.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

