Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. TriMas reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.23 million. TriMas had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell purchased 5,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,952 shares in the company, valued at $704,861.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TriMas by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in TriMas during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.87. 202,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,040. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $998.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.30. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

