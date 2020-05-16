Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Sono-Tek in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

