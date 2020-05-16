Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Hold

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaccinex in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of Vaccinex stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.30. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 2,277.96% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $28,230.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,040 shares of company stock worth $77,670. 68.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

