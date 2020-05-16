Zacks: Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 53 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

LCUT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,471. The company has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 395,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.