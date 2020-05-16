ZCore Market Cap Hits $201,188.32 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. ZCore has a market cap of $201,188.32 and $11,604.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,782,790 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

