-$0.05 EPS Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of VCRA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 510,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.68 million, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 10,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $285,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,009 shares of company stock worth $1,080,615 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 96,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,197,000.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

