-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Itron reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,845 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $113,818.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $419,800.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock worth $1,145,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 392,671 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,716,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Itron by 14.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,028,000 after purchasing an additional 274,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 202,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

