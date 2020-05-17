$0.21 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Grocery Outlet posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

NYSE:GO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 951,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $747,716.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,600,650 shares of company stock worth $577,718,656 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

