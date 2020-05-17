$0.24 EPS Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn acquired 29,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,205. The company has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

