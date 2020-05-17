-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.18) and the highest is $1.88. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,550,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 433,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,634,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

CBRL traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,724. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.