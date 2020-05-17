$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCTR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 304,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $959.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 4.6% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 553,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 176,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 72.2% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 202,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

