$1.91 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report sales of $1.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 million and the highest is $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $7.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $8.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.68 million, with estimates ranging from $6.66 million to $14.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,091.92% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

