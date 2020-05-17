12,000 Shares in Slack (NYSE:WORK) Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Slack by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Slack by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Slack by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Slack by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $17,459,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,774,499 shares of company stock valued at $42,914,590 in the last three months.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. 14,043,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,008,420. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion and a PE ratio of -20.08. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.35.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

