14,790 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.78. 1,714,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,483. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.86. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.59.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.