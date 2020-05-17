$16.77 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) to post $16.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.75 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $10.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $79.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $80.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million.

ZYXI stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 1,941,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,766. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. Zynex has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

