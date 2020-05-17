$189.53 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $189.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.20 million and the highest is $217.60 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $91.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $782.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $873.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $772.15 million, with estimates ranging from $660.20 million to $868.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCTR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.28.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Victory Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Victory Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,951. The stock has a market cap of $959.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

