$2.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.17 billion. Air Products & Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products & Chemicals.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 26,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,666. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.