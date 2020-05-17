$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $10.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.44.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.12. 969,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

