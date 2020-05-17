2,000 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.04. 20,755,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,805,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

