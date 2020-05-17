2,641 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 497,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,270,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. 8,937,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.