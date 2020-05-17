$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.18 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $16.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.15 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baidu.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

BIDU stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,716. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

