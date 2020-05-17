$333.53 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report $333.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.70 million and the highest is $349.30 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $373.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $118.90.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

