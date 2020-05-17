$394.44 Million in Sales Expected for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will announce sales of $394.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.00 million and the highest is $428.05 million. GrubHub reported sales of $325.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.97. 9,283,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,902. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $977,196 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

