3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $8.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 2,350,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $828.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,542 shares of company stock valued at $125,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 727,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 125,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,595 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

