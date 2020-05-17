3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will announce $7.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.10 billion and the lowest is $6.92 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $30.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.81 billion to $31.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.68 billion to $34.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.69. 10,111,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.