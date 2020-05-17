3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.69. 10,111,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

