3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.6% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,111,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,169. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $159.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

