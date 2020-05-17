$4.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.11. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $13.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.79.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $827,341 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.42. 584,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,778. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.01. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $187.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

