$648.35 Million in Sales Expected for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will report sales of $648.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $680.05 million. E*TRADE Financial posted sales of $685.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. E*TRADE Financial has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

