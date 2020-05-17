$768.66 Million in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to post $768.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $794.97 million and the lowest is $700.20 million. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

Shares of EW traded down $4.49 on Thursday, reaching $212.96. 975,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,023. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.05.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total transaction of $4,623,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $14,158,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,661 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,793. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

