$8.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will report sales of $8.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.39 billion. Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $9.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $33.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $34.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $36.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.82 billion to $37.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $171.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

