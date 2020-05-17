Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Increased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.5% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,420,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. 13,605,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,901. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

