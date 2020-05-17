AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $90.71. 13,625,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

