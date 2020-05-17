Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Cap Tops $1.64 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DDEX, Bilaxy and HitBTC. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $198,140.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.03483272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, HitBTC, CoinBene, ZBG, Indodax, BitForex, YoBit, Bilaxy, DDEX, Sistemkoin, IDEX, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

