Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 8.0% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.88. 3,630,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.47. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

