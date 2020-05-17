AceD Price Up 12.6% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $41,723.25 and approximately $1,928.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000512 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,817,151 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.