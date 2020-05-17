ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $$3.45 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.70. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

