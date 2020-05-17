Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $809.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce sales of $809.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $711.00 million and the highest is $880.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $947.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE AYI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.34. 442,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,188. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.