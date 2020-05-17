Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $5.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADAP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. 338,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $565.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.57. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.