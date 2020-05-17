Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 4,435 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.68.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.94. 8,349,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,468. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $113.75. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.