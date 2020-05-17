Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. 4,684,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,655. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.