Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $17.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,249.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,327.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

