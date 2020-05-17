Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Property ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Developed Property ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. 8,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,140. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

