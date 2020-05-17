Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.79. 93,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.85 and its 200-day moving average is $227.53. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.