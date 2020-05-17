Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,489,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

