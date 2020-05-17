Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,887 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,311,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 541,000 shares of company stock worth $11,590,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

EPD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,617,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

