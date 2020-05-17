Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,045,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

